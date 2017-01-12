(Updates to add share move, detail)
Jan 12 British sportswear retailer JD Sports
Fashion Plc said on Thursday it expected full-year
headline profit before tax to beat market expectations on
continued growth in comparable store sales, sending its shares
to a record high.
The company said profit before tax and exceptional items
will exceed the consensus market expectation of 200 million
pounds ($245 million) by up to 15 percent in the financial year
ending Jan. 28.
JD Sports, which also runs fashion and outdoor retail chains
such as Scotts and Blacks, reported a 73 percent jump in
first-half pretax profit to a record 77.4 million pounds.
JD Sports posted pretax profit of 157.1 million pounds for
the previous financial year.
Shares rose as much as 8.75 percent to touch an all-time
high of 353.9 pence before trading up 5.7 percent at 0824 GMT.
The company, which has been a British retail sector success
story in recent years, said continued strong growth in its
sports fashion brands helped maintain cumulative like-for-like
store sales for the 49 weeks to Jan. 7 at 10
percent.
JD Sports has exploited the growing demand for sports
branded shoes and clothes to overtake rival Sports Direct
as the country's biggest sportswear retailer by market
value, but both companies have come under fire over poor working
conditions.
JD Sports Fashion said in December that it would review its
employment policies.
($1 = 0.8161 pounds)
(Reporting by Rahul B in BENGALURU; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)