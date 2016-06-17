LONDON, June 17An encouraging showing by so far
by England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland at the Euro 2016
soccer tournament in France has boosted trade at British
sportswear firm JD Sports Fashion.
JD Sports has been one of the British retail sector's star
performers in recent years and has overtaken rival Sports Direct
as the country's biggest sportswear retailer by market
value.
Its shares have risen 86 percent over the last year.
"We have, in recent weeks, seen a further boost to sales
from the UEFA Euro 2016 tournament. Consequently, we are well
positioned to deliver an excellent first half-year result," said
Executive Chairman Peter Cowgill ahead of the firm's annual
shareholders' meeting on Friday.
"We face strong comparatives for the remainder of the year
but our strong start will help facilitate delivery of current
market expectations."
Prior to Friday's update analysts on average were
forecasting a 2016-17 pretax profit of 161 million pounds ($230
million), Reuters data showed, up from a record 157 million
pounds in 2015-16.
The stock was up 1.1 percent at 1,238 pence at 0808 GMT,
valuing the business at 2.4 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.7006 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely)