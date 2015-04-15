April 15 Jd Sports Fashion Plc

* Fy revenue rose 25 percent to 1.52 billion stg

* Fy pretax profit 90.5 million stg

* Final dividend up 4.2 percent to 5.9 penceper share

* Total dividend 7.05 penceper share

* Sports fashion like for like store sales growth across combined european fascias of 13%

* Profit before tax and exceptional items 100 million stg, up 22 pct

* Operating loss (before exceptional items) in outdoor has reduced by £3.1m to £4.9m (2014: £8.0m) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Maidment)