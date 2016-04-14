April 14 British retailer JD Sports Fashion Plc
reported a 57 percent jump in full-year headline profit
before tax and exceptional items, as sales of sports and fashion
products continued to surge on the UK high street.
JD Sports, which alongside its core sports retail business
runs fashion and outdoor retail outlets such as Scotts and
Blacks, said headline profit before tax and exceptional items
rose to 157.1 million pounds ($222 million) in the year ended
Jan. 30, from 100 million pounds a year earlier.
Investec analysts call the profit figure 5 percent ahead of
consensus estimates, adding that several years of stores and
infrastructure investment are starting to pay off.
Like-for-like store sales at its core sports fashion
business rose by over 10 percent in the period.
The company, which rivals Sports Direct in Britain,
said in January that it expects full-year profit above market
expectations after a "very strong" Christmas.
($1 = 0.7078 pounds)
