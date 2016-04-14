April 14 British retailer JD Sports Fashion Plc reported a 57 percent jump in full-year headline profit before tax and exceptional items, as sales of sports and fashion products continued to surge on the UK high street.

JD Sports, which alongside its core sports retail business runs fashion and outdoor retail outlets such as Scotts and Blacks, said headline profit before tax and exceptional items rose to 157.1 million pounds ($222 million) in the year ended Jan. 30, from 100 million pounds a year earlier.

Investec analysts call the profit figure 5 percent ahead of consensus estimates, adding that several years of stores and infrastructure investment are starting to pay off.

Like-for-like store sales at its core sports fashion business rose by over 10 percent in the period.

The company, which rivals Sports Direct in Britain, said in January that it expects full-year profit above market expectations after a "very strong" Christmas. ($1 = 0.7078 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)