LONDON, April 15 British retailer JD Sports
Fashion posted a 22 percent rise in full-year profit as
demand for branded trainers in the UK and Europe helped sales
soar.
The company, which alongside its core sports retail business
runs fashion and outdoor retail outlets such as Scotts and
Blacks, said on Wednesday profit before tax and exceptional
items for the year to Jan. 31 rose to 100 million pounds ($148
million), almost 6 percent ahead of forecasts.
The firm had raised profit expectations earlier this year
after seeing strong sales growth and demand over Christmas.
Group revenue grew by a quarter in the year with its core
sports business posting improving margins and like-for-like
sales growth across the UK and Europe of 13 percent.
"This result and its ingredients provide a robust platform
for further profitable growth, at home and internationally,"
Executive Chairman Peter Cowgill said on Wednesday.
JD Sports, which rivals Sports Direct in Britain,
has the majority of its 850 stores in the UK, but is expanding
overseas in the Netherlands, Spain, France and Germany.
The group said it was determined to reach profitability in
its outdoor Blacks and Millets arm in its 2016/17 fiscal year.
The unit, bought from administration in 2012, posted a reduced
operating loss of 4.9 million pounds for the year.
Shares in the company closed at 509.5 pence on Tuesday, up
26 percent on a year ago, valuing the business at 985 million
pounds. ($1 = 0.6774 pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)