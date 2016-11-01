Nov 1 JD Sports Fashion Plc said on
Tuesday it recommended a split of its existing ordinary shares
into five new ordinary shares to improve liquidity.
* The British sportswear firm would split each ordinary
share worth 1.25 pence into five new ordinary shares worth 0.25
pence each.
* Interim dividend of 1.25 pence per share to be paid on
Jan. 6, 2017, would also be divided equally such that each new
share would be entitled to 0.25 pence per share.
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)