PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 24
Jan 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BEIJING, March 10 Tencent Holdings Ltd will buy a 15 percent stake in China's No. 2 e-commerce firm JD.com for $214.7 million, saying the two firms want to form a strategic partnership to transform the country's e-commerce industry.
JD.com will also take control of Tencent's own, unsuccessful e-commerce businesses, which will be 100 percent owned by JD.com. Tencent Digital, Tencent E-Commerce, Yixun Logistics and Tencent Guangzhou will all cease to be subsidiaries of Tencent.
Tencent President Martin Lau will take a seat on the board of directors.
JD.com filed for a $1.5 billion U.S. listing of its shares in January. Tencent also plans take an additional 5 percent of JD.com on a post-IPO basis.
Jan 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 23 A U.S. judge on Monday narrowed but refused to dismiss a lawsuit seeking to hold Deutsche Bank AG liable to investors, including dozens of portfolios from BlackRock Inc and Pacific Investment Management Co, for losses on poorly underwritten residential mortgage-backed securities.
Jan 23 Former Morgan Stanley executive Greg Fleming has joined asset management firm Axiom Capital Management, according to a regulatory filing, offering the first hint of what his life after Wall Street might look like.