By Paul Carsten
BEIJING, March 10 Tencent Holdings Ltd's
new partnership with China's No. 2 online retailer
JD.com takes aim at dominant rival Alibaba's Achilles heel - its
weakness in mobile - in a move set to reshape the country's
e-commerce industry.
The deal gives JD.com a headline slot on Tencent's WeChat
app that dominates China's smartphones, an entry into eBay-style
consumer-to-consumer shopping and a backer with the muscle to
help it make the most of a logistics infrastructure that Alibaba
lacks.
It also burnishes the appeal of JD.com's planned
$1.5 billion U.S. listing while taking some shine off Alibaba's
own IPO, which is expected to be worth $15 billion.
"JD was competing with Alibaba...however the scale was too
small. But now with the WeChat platform that's a game changer,"
said Bryan Wang, a Beijing-based vice president with Forrester
Research.
Under the deal, Tencent will take 15 percent of JD.com for
$215 million with plans to take another 5 percent after the IPO.
Share dilution in the IPO process means Tencent's ultimate stake
in JD.com has not been finalised, said a source familiar with
the matter.
President Martin Lau of Tencent, which is more than
one-third owned by South African media group Naspers Ltd
, will take a seat on JD.com's board.
JD.com will take on several of Tencent's e-commerce
businesses and gain a minority stake in 51Buy.com, known as
Yixun, which specialises in consumer electronics.
The nature of the deal does not point to a clear valuation
for JD.com. In February 2013, a fundraising round for the online
retailer valued it at around $8 billion.
ALIBABA WEAK SPOTS
China's business to consumer e-commerce sales may pass $180
billion this year due to rising Internet usage, expanding
middle-class incomes and a better distribution network,
according to New York-based market research firm eMarketer.
JD.com had an 18.3 percent share of that market as of the
third quarter of 2013, according to Beijing-based iResearch.
By contrast, Alibaba controls at least half of China's
online retail sales through its Tmall marketplace while its
Taobao service controls around 80 percent of
consumer-to-consumer online sales.
Alibaba has, however, been losing ground to Tencent as
smartphone and tablet usage surged over recent years. WeChat,
known as Weixin in China, had 272 million monthly active users
as of September and has quickly grown from a messaging app to a
full-fledged platform, letting users play games, book taxis,
make online payments and even invest in wealth management
products.
Smart marketing systems, like a gift-giving service that was
rolled out for Chinese New Year, were highly successful in
drawing new users onto the WeChat Payment system.
"As a result (of the deal), Alibaba, which has no logistics
infrastructure and at the same time is losing ground to Tencent
in mobile payment, will face greater challenges," Wendy Huang,
head of China technology and Internet research at Standard
Chartered, wrote in a note on Monday.
"This is certainly negative for Alibaba's upcoming IPO," she
said.
Representatives for Alibaba declined to comment.
LOGISTICS STRATEGIES
JD.com has concentrated on building up its logistics
infrastructure, controlling the supply chain from product
purchases to delivery. But that strategy has also left it with
only 60 million yuan ($9.8 million) of profits for the first
nine months of 2013, and a warning to investors that they may
incur net losses for some time in the future.
Alibaba, which had net income of $792 million in the
July-September quarter, relies on China's sometimes shaky
infrastructure and delivery services to get products to
customers. It has said it plans to form a partnership to invest
$16 billion in revamping that infrastructure by
2020.
JD.com, which used to go by the name of 360Buy, has raised
$2.2 billion in the past six years from investors including the
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Saudi billionaire Prince
Alwaleed bin Talal's Kingdom Holding Co.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and China Renaissance acted as
JD.com's financial advisers, while Barclays Bank PLC advised
Tencent.
Tencent shares were down 1.9 percent in trading on Monday,
versus a 1.8 percent fall for the Hang Seng Index.