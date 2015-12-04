LONDON Dec 4 British pub chain JD Wetherspoon said it was taking action after discovering that a small number of its customer and staff details may have been accessed by a cyber attack.

The company said on Friday that it had informed all of its customers by email and planned to conduct a full forensic investigation into the breach, in which some credit and debit card were accessed.

Wetherspoon said the hacked information had been obtained from its old website, which had already been replaced. Its new website had no connection to the website that was breached.