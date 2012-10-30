NEW YORK Oct 29 Enterprise technology maker JDA
Software Group Inc is exploring a sale and has hired
JPMorgan Chase & Co to advise on the process, people
familiar with the matter said.
The sale process is at an advanced stage. The company has
received interest from multiple parties, including private
equity firms and strategic buyers, the sources said.
JDA Software, which has a market capitalization of $1.5
billion, provides customized software applications to customers
ranging from government and aerospace defense contractors to
hospitality and media organizations.
Representatives for the company declined to comment.
JPMorgan was not immediately available for comment.