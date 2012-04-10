April 10 JDA Software Group Inc said it
will restate its results for fiscal years 2008 to 2010 and the
first three quarters of 2011 based on an ongoing review of its
revenue recognition policies.
Shares of the company fell more than 14 percent to $22.99
after the bell. They had closed at $26.86 on Tuesday on the
Nasdaq.
In January, the company received a notice from U.S.
regulators seeking information about the way it recognizes
revenue and some other accounting practices.
JDA, which makes software to help manage store operations
and inventory, said its previously stated results for the
periods should no longer be relied upon.
The company said it believes the restatement will change the
time period during which revenue was recognized, and not the
existence of the reported revenue.
"To date, the company has not identified any instances of
intentional wrongdoing, and is continuing to cooperate with the
Corporation Finance and Enforcement divisions of the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission as work continues," it said
in a statement.
JDA also said it will be unable to report its first-quarter
results by the May 9 deadline.