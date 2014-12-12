BRIEF-Weiye Holdings says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Henan Weiye Construction Development entered into a share sale and purchase agreement to dispose of its 100% equity interest in Henan Huibang Property
Dec 12 Jurajski Dom Brokerski SA :
* Ipogeo Sp. z o.o. buys 10,000,000 series A1 shares and 12,200,0000 series A2 shares of company
* Following purchase of series A1 and A2 shares, Ipogeo Sp. z o.o. raises its stake in company to 47.24 percent
* Ipogeo Sp. z o.o. plans to further increase its stake in company to 75% in coming 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
COLOMBO, April 21 Sri Lankan shares gained on Friday to hit a more than six-month closing high on foreign buying in market heavyweight John Keells Holdings, helping boost the overall sentiment.