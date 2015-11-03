BEIJING Nov 3 China's JD.com Inc has
filed a complaint with a Chinese anti-trust regulator concerning
rival Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, the country's No.2
e-commerce platform said on its official microblog on Tuesday.
The complaint concerns a State Administration for Industry
and Commerce regulation which forbids e-commerce platforms from
limiting or barring their merchants from participating in
promotions on other platforms. The regulation came into effect
on Oct. 1.
An Alibaba spokesman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten and Beijing Newsroom; additional
reporting by John Ruwitch in Shanghai; editing by Jason Neely)