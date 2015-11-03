BEIJING Nov 3 China's JD.com Inc has filed a complaint with a Chinese anti-trust regulator concerning rival Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, the country's No.2 e-commerce platform said on its official microblog on Tuesday.

The complaint concerns a State Administration for Industry and Commerce regulation which forbids e-commerce platforms from limiting or barring their merchants from participating in promotions on other platforms. The regulation came into effect on Oct. 1.

