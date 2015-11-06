SHANGHAI Nov 6 A Chinese regulator has tried to
cool a brewing war of words between Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
and JD.com, the country's top two e-commerce
firms, after they accused each other of foul play.
The intervention comes as the long-time rivals jostle to win
over customers ahead of China's biggest shopping day of the
year, Nov. 11 "Singles' Day", also known as "Double Eleven". The
stakes are high: Last year, Alibaba logged $9.3 billion in
transactions on its platforms.
Zhang Mao, head of the State Administration for Industry and
Commerce (SAIC), urged players in China's booming online
shopping sector to safeguard market order and fair competition.
He called on them to "not use malicious marketing methods to
engage in competition" in Nov. 11 sales that could be even
bigger this year.
"With Double Eleven approaching, JD and Alibaba have clashed
many times. There is gunsmoke everywhere on the e-commerce
battlefield," news agency Xinhua late on Thursday quoted Zhang
as saying.
JD.com, China's no.2 e-commerce firm, shot the first barb in
the latest bout on Tuesday, lodging a complaint with the SAIC
against its bigger rival for "forcing merchants" to exclusively
choose its site for promotional activities - something Alibaba
denies. JD.com then said on Thursday the SAIC had formally
accepted the complaint.
Under a regulation that took effect on Oct. 1, e-commerce
platforms are forbidden from limiting or barring their merchants
from participating in promotions on other platforms.
Alibaba fired back that its smaller rival was "panicking".
An Alibaba spokesman added JD.com had itself been censured
by authorities multiple times, while an Alibaba-linked microblog
said JD.com's allegation was like "a chicken accusing a duck of
monopolizing the surface of the lake".
In the next salvo, JD.com on Friday said it had filed a
separate lawsuit against Alibaba's Tmall shopping site for what
it said was false advertising over its same-day delivery
capabilities.
Alibaba declined to comment specifically on the suit. A
spokesman referred Reuters to a previous statement: "We win
merchants and customers because we offer them a superior
shopping experience on our marketplaces."
Calls to the Zhejiang provincial branch of the SAIC, where
JD.com filed its complaint on Tuesday, went unanswered. An
official in the information office at the Beijing headquarters
of the SAIC declined to comment.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Kenneth
Maxwell)