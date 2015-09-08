Sept 8 E-commerce company JD.com Inc said it may buy back up to $1 billion of its American Depositary Shares over the next 24 months, joining other Chinese companies that have announced buyback plans as the country's economy slows.

Other Chinese companies that have announced buybacks in recent months include Internet search company Baidu Inc and e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)