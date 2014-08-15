BRIEF-Arconic announces willingness to nominate two of Elliott's director nominees to join board
* Postponing its 2017 annual meeting of shareholders from May 16, 2017 to a date toward end of May 2017
BEIJING Aug 15 JD.com Inc sees its full year 2014 capital expenditure at 3.5-4.5 billion yuan ($569-732 million), company executives said after its second-quarter results.
China's No. 2 e-commerce company posted a widening quarterly net loss year on year, hit by costs related to a partnership with Tencent Holdings and higher spending to compete with market leader Alibaba Group Holding. (1 US dollar = 6.1470 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by David Goodman)
* Postponing its 2017 annual meeting of shareholders from May 16, 2017 to a date toward end of May 2017
CALGARY, Alberta, April 24 A crude oil leak in central Alberta's Strathcona County on Friday afternoon came from Inter Pipeline Ltd's Cold Lake regional pipeline system, the company said in a statement on Monday.