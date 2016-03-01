BEIJING, March 1 JD.com, China's second biggest
e-commerce company behind Alibaba, has reported better
than expected revenue growth in the last three months of 2015 as
volume sales on its platforms jumped despite China's economic
slowdown.
The company, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's main rival in
online shopping, said on Tuesday fourth-quarter revenue rose 57
percent to 54.6 billion yuan ($8.34 billion), ahead of the
average market forecast of 51.794 billion yuan, according to a
Thomson Reuters poll of 13 analysts.
However, JD.com's net losses ballooned to 7.6 billion yuan
($1.16 billion) in the last quarter, more than 16 times as much
as a year earlier, which it blamed on impairment charges on its
Paipai.com business. Excluding one-off and extraordinary items
net losses were 656.2 million yuan.
China's economy has been growing at its slowest rate in a
quarter of a century, although consumer buying is still
relatively healthy.
The total value of merchandise transactions on JD.com's
platforms was up 69 percent at 145.3 billion yuan ($22.19
billion) in the quarter.
($1 = 6.5484 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Stephen Coates, Greg
Mahlich)