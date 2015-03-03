* Q4 revenue $5.6 billion vs expected $5.3 billion
* Expects Q1 revenue between 34.8 bln and 35.8 bln yuan
* More than one-third of Q4 orders fulfilled by mobile
By Gerry Shih
BEIJING, March 3 China's JD.com Inc, the
biggest e-commerce rival to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd,
posted a 73 percent rise in revenue for the three months through
December, topping estimates as it expanded sales across more
consumer goods categories.
Revenue for JD.com's fourth quarter rose to $5.6 billion
versus the $5.3 billion average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed
by Thomson Reuters.
The Beijing-based company said on Tuesday it expected
revenue of between 34.8 billion yuan and 35.8 billion in the
first quarter of 2015.
The company moved more goods than ever during the fourth
quarter, which included the annual Chinese shopping extravaganza
known as Singles Day, with gross merchandise value reaching 85.8
billion yuan, an increase of 119 percent.
Excluding certain items such as stock-based compensation
expenses, JD.com recorded a profit of 83.8 million, with a
margin of 0.2 percent, in line with what executives had
forecast.
JD.com runs second place to Alibaba in China, with little
love lost between the two companies' founders.
Its business, like Amazon.com Inc's, is built on
selling products it purchases through its own logistics network;
Alibaba by contrast has grown its business quickly by
connecting sellers to buyers rather than stocking its own
merchandise.
JD.com, which has sought to differentiate itself by touting
the authenticity of its products, said it is pushing into
categories beyond its traditional stronghold of consumer
electronics. The e-tailer recently inked an exclusive online
deal with Maotai, for instance, to distribute the luxury sorghum
spirit across China, a liquor market wracked with counterfeits.
Seeking a leg up over its much larger competitor, JD.com
paired up with Alibaba rival Tencent Holdings Ltd,
maker of the popular Weixin messaging app, to expand its sales
on mobile devices.
JD.com said the value of goods sold over Weixin and Mobile
QQ, another Tencent chat app, doubled from the July to September
quarter, although it declined to specify the exact value.
Sales fulfilled via mobile devices accounted for more than a
third of total orders in the quarter, the company said.
JD.com shares were up 2 percent before the New York market
open on Tuesday and are up 17 percent year-to-date.
(Editing by David Holmes)