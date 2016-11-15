BRIEF-Brightpath Early Learning repays convertible debenture
* Announced that it repaid its 6.75 pct $5 million convertible debenture due May 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 15 JD.com Inc, China's second largest e-commerce firm, said on Tuesday its third-quarter revenue grew 38 percent from a year ago, slightly exceeding expectations.
JD.com said revenues for the three months ended September were 60.7 billion yuan ($8.86 billion), beating average estimates of 60.2 billion yuan, according to a survey of 15 analysts by Thomson Reuters.
JD.com in August forecast third quarter revenues of 59-61 billion yuan, amid concerns that China's retail sector would be hit by a slowing economy.
The company's net loss for the quarter expanded to 807.9 million yuan from 534.9 million yuan a year earlier.
JD.com saw a net loss of 0.64 yuan ($0.10) per American Depository Share in the third quarter, compared to a loss of 0.39 yuan a year earlier.
The company recorded 158.8 billion yuan in gross merchandise value (GMV) for the third quarter, up 43 percent from the same period in 2015. ($1 = 6.8486 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
May 15 Index provider MSCI on Monday announced changes to its indexes as a result of its semiannual market reclassification, including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status and the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index.