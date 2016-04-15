April 14 Chinese online direct sales company
JD.com Inc said its online-to-offline unit, JD Daojia,
will merge with Dada Nexus Ltd, a crowdsourcing platform, to
form a new company.
Under the merger agreement, JD.com will receive about 47.4
percent of the new company's equity for $200 million in
cash.
JD Daojia provides consumers two-hour delivery of
products from local supermarkets and other partners through its
location-based app.
Philip Kuai, CEO of Dada, and Zhijun Wang, President of JD
Daojia, will serve as CEO and President of the new company,
respectively, JD.com said in a statement.
JD.com said the new company will continue to operate its
crowdsourcing delivery platform under the Dada brand.
(Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)