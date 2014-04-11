April 11 JD Group Ltd :
* Rights offer shares will be issued at a price of R25.00
per JD Group share
* Based on ratio of entitlement of 44 rights offer shares
for every 100 shares held on record date, quantum of rights
offer will amount to about R2.48 billion
* Rights offer shares will collectively represent in excess
of 30 pct (thirty percent) of total voting power of all shares
held by shareholders immediately before issue thereof.
* Rights offer therefore requires approval of shareholders
by way of a special resolution
* Peter Griffiths, currently acting Chief Executive Officer
("CEO") will be appointed as CEO of JD Group with effect 14
April
* David Sussman, who was on compassionate leave, will retire
as a result of his personal circumstances
