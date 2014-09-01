Sept 1 Jd Group Ltd
* Shareholders of jd group are hereby advised that company
has accepted an offer from an international consumer finance
provider to acquire, jd group's consumer finance division,
excluding its insurance operations
* Accordingly, jdfs division will be shown as discontinued
operations in audited june 2014 results
* Identity of purchaser and contents of offer cannot be
disclosed until required due diligence has been completed and
final transaction documents are executed
* Disposal will contribute to streamlining jd group's retail
and insurance operations, accompanied by benefit of a much
reduced future funding requirement and improved balance sheet
structure
* Expects headline loss per share for same period will be
between 550 and 570 cents per share
* Headline eps from continuing operations for fy will be
between 90 and 100 cents per share
