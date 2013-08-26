(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG Aug 26 South African furniture
retailer JD Group on Monday sharply increased the
amount of money it sets aside to cover bad loans, the latest
sign that soaring personal debt is squeezing banks and shops in
Africa's top economy.
JD Group, which sells beds, sofas and electronic equipment
to massmarket customers who often buy on credit, also reported a
10 percent drop in full-year earnings and said it expected the
strain on shoppers to continue.
Rising food and fuel costs and slow economic growth are
making it difficult for many South Africans to pay back their
loans on time. One in every four South Africans is unemployed
and the number of borrowers with impaired credit records - three
or more payments in arrears - has risen to nearly 50 percent.
"Management's view is that the over-extended consumer and
challenging trading environment will continue into the
foreseeable future," the company said in a statement.
JD Group said it lifted its bad debt provisions on its loan
book - the money it sets aside to cover defaults - to 966
million rand ($95 million) from 557 million last year.
JD Group, which is about 50 percent owned by South African
furniture maker Steinhoff International, said headline
earnings per share totalled 395 cents in the year to end-June,
from 441 cents a year earlier.
The company kept its dividend at 232 cents a share.
Shares of the company were up 3.3 percent, outperforming a
0.3 percent rise in the broad All-Share index.
($1 = 10.1848 South African rand)
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas and David Dolan; Editing by Ed
Stoddard)