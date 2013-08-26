(Corrects previous year's headline earnings to 441 cents)
JOHANNESBURG Aug 26 South African retailer JD
Group reported a 10 percent drop in full-year earnings
on Monday and hiked its provision for bad loans, as debt-laden
customers in Africa's top economy continue to suffer.
Headline earnings per share totalled 395 cents in the year
to end-June, from 441 cents a year earlier. The company kept its
dividend at 232 cents a share, but increased its impairment
provision on its loan book by 409 million rand ($40 million) to
966 million rand.
($1 = 10.1848 South African rand)
