TOKYO, Sept 3 Japan Display Inc Chief
Executive Mitsuru Homma on Thursday said the screen maker's
"biggest client", widely understood to refer to Apple Inc
, is increasing orders ahead of the expected launch of a
new iPhone this month.
Homma said weakness in China's smartphone market, the
world's biggest, amid that country's broader economic slowdown
did not appear to be affecting Apple's screen orders.
"They're coming to us with more orders, saying 'give us
more, give us more'. They keep increasing," he told Reuters in
an interview.
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook last week reassured
shareholders about the strength of the Chinese market for
iPhones after a slump in China's stock market and the
devaluation of the yuan rattled investors.
"I continue to believe China represents an unprecedented
opportunity over the long term," Cook wrote in remarks that
sparked a rebound in the U.S. giant's share price from a
China-induced slump of 19 percent from its record high in
February.
iPhone activations in China had accelerated over the past
few weeks and the App Store in China had recently posted its
best performance of the year, Cook said.
Japan Display was formed in a government-backed deal in 2012
from the ailing display units of Sony Corp, Toshiba
Corp and Hitachi Ltd.
It initially struggled against Sharp Corp and other
Asian rivals but it has been recovering due to strong Apple
orders.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Reiji Murai; Editing by Stephen
Coates)