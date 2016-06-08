TOKYO, June 8 Japan Display Inc's top investor, the state-backed Innovation Network Corp of Japan, is set to meet with Mizuho Bank and other lenders on Wednesday to discuss the health of the smartphone display maker, four people familiar with the matter said.

The sources told Reuters the meeting comes just weeks after the Apple Inc supplier received a short-term loan of 30 billion yen ($280 million) from the lenders in late May. The company repaid that money after a payment from Apple came through.

Mizuho Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank expect INCJ, which owns 36 percent of Japan Display, to eventually ask for more funding, three of the sources told Reuters.

But one source denied the fund or Japan Display was seeking more funding, saying Wednesday's meeting was aimed at more general discussions over the screen maker's future.

INCJ declined to comment on the meeting, but said it would continue to support Japan Display's growth strategy. The banks and Japan Display also declined to comment.

The sources declined to be identified because the talks were not official.

Japan Display has no debt, but two years of losses and faltering demand for smartphones have tightened its liquidity at a time when it needs major investment in new technology to meet a shift in clients' demand. ($1 = 107.2200 yen) (Reporting by Taro Fuse; Additional reporting by Kentaro Hamada, Yoshiyasu Shida and Makiko Yamazaki; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chris Gallagher)