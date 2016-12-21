TOKYO Dec 21 Shares of Japan Display Inc surged 8 percent in morning trade on Wednesday after media reported that its state-backed main investor was finalising $640 million in aid for the company.

The Innovation Network Corp of Japan is set to decide later in the day to provide 75 billion yen ($640 million) to Japan Display, public broadcaster NHK said.

Part of the aid would come through the purchase of convertible bonds to be issued by Japan Display, it said. ($1 = 117.6300 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)