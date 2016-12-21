WRAPUP 9-Global cyber attack slows; search on for hackers, motive
* US says attack launched by criminals or foreign nation state
TOKYO Dec 21 Shares of Japan Display Inc surged 8 percent in morning trade on Wednesday after media reported that its state-backed main investor was finalising $640 million in aid for the company.
The Innovation Network Corp of Japan is set to decide later in the day to provide 75 billion yen ($640 million) to Japan Display, public broadcaster NHK said.
Part of the aid would come through the purchase of convertible bonds to be issued by Japan Display, it said. ($1 = 117.6300 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* US says attack launched by criminals or foreign nation state
PARIS, May 15 Chinese conglomerate firm Shougang is among firms that have submitted bids for parking space operator Indigo, French daily Les Echos said on Monday.