TOKYO, March 16 Apple Inc supplier
Japan Display Inc said on Wednesday it would close two
domestic liquid crystal display (LCD) production lines as it
seeks to boost profitability and raise funds for next-generation
technologies.
The company, which supplies screens for Apple's iPhones, is
also considering consolidating, including the partial sale of,
its Chinese manufacturing subsidiaries.
In addition, it will introduce an early retirement programme
for employees in Japan aged 45 and over, and will book an
impairment loss of about 14 billion yen ($123 million) for the
fiscal year through March from restructuring costs, it said in a
statement.
The move comes after Apple in late January forecast its
first revenue decline in 13 years and reported its slowest-ever
increase in iPhone shipments, raising concerns its period of
exponential growth may be ending.
It also comes amid fears that domestic rival Sharp Corp
may stage a comeback after its planned takeover by
Taiwan's Foxconn, which could provide the troubled electronics
maker with ample funding and distribution power.
Japan Display, Sharp and South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd
are currently the three major display suppliers for
the iPhone.
"The consolidation is designed to stay profitable regardless
of swings in the smartphone market," a Japan Display official
said, noting that the move was not prompted by any particular
changes in the industry.
Japan Display has been investing in organic light emitting
diode (OLED) technologies, in which South Korean rivals made an
early move.
Japan Display said earlier this year that it would start
mass production of OLED panels in 2018, the year media reports
say Apple may begin adopting OLED technology for its iPhones.
($1 = 113.4200 yen)
