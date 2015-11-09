TOKYO Nov 9 The head of smartphone screen maker Japan Display said he would not turn down a partnership with embattled rival Sharp Corp amid talk that its top investor, a state-backed fund, wants a tie-up between the two companies.

Sources have said the fund, Innovation Network Corp of Japan, was considering investing in Sharp's LCD unit to form a partnership with Japan Display.

Japan Display Chairman Mitsuru Homma said on Monday such a move was not currently being discussed, but he would "not say no" if the fund decided on a partnership between the company and Sharp. (Reporting by Reiji Murai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)