TOKYO Nov 9 The head of smartphone screen maker
Japan Display said he would not turn down a partnership
with embattled rival Sharp Corp amid talk that its top
investor, a state-backed fund, wants a tie-up between the two
companies.
Sources have said the fund, Innovation Network Corp of
Japan, was considering investing in Sharp's LCD unit to form a
partnership with Japan Display.
Japan Display Chairman Mitsuru Homma said on Monday such a
move was not currently being discussed, but he would "not say
no" if the fund decided on a partnership between the company and
Sharp.
(Reporting by Reiji Murai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)