March 29 Advisers at Edward Jones are the most satisfied with their firm, according to a survey released by J.D. Power on Thursday.

This is the fourth time the St. Louis-based firm topped the Employee Advisor Satisfaction Survey, which asks advisers to rank their firm in a number of categories including technology, compensation and work environment, as well as products and offerings for clients.

Edward Jones scored high marks for its technology and its firm performance, a measure of factors like having a strong senior management team and a clear set of priorities.

Raymond James & Associates Inc snagged second place out of eight ranked financial advisory firms. Raymond James also got high marks in firm performance, as well as compensation.

Rounding out the top five are Charles Schwab in third place, RBC Wealth Management in fourth place and UBS Financial Services in fifth place.

Merrill Lynch fell to sixth place this year from third place in 2010. The only firms ranked lower than Merrill were Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and Wells Fargo Advisors, which was at the bottom of the list.

David Lo, director of investment services for J.D. Power, declined to specify why these three firms, which boast the biggest adviser headcounts in the industry, were at the bottom of the rankings.

However, he did note in a written statement that "it's no coincidence that the firms struggling with the key best practices identified in the study are also paying the highest retention and signing bonuses to compensate for a poorer work experience."

Among independent advisers Commonwealth Financial Network topped the rankings, followed by Raymond James Financial Services, the firm's independent broker-dealer.

The survey is based on responses from more than 2,800 financial advisers.