Oct 30 McGraw Hill Financial Inc is
looking at selling off its J.D. Power unit, best known for car
quality and reliability ratings, as the owner of the Standard &
Poor's ratings services focuses on capital and commodity
markets.
Reuters had reported that McGraw Hill had hired Morgan
Stanley to assist with the sale process for J.D. Power, which
could be worth as much as $1 billion.
McGraw Hill said on Thursday it was looking at "strategic
alternatives" for J.D. Power, which is expected to generate
revenue of nearly $350 million in 2016.
J.D. Power gets a majority of its business from the
automotive sector. It is a part of McGraw Hill's commodities and
commercial markets business, which also includes the energy and
metals data company Platts.
Westlake Village, California-based J.D. Power could be more
valuable to a market research or consumer analytics company,
McGraw Hill said.
McGraw Hill - with iconic brands like S&P Capital IQ, S&P
Dow Jones Indices and CRISIL - has in recent years divested some
of its other non-core business units.
The company sold its education business to Apollo Global
Management LLC for $2.4 billion in 2013 and its
construction business to private equity firm Symphony Technology
Group for $320 million last year.
However, McGraw Hill bought data firm SNL Financial for
$2.23 billion this year.
McGraw Hill's shares were up 0.5 percent at $94.69 in early
trading on Friday.
(Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Savio D'Souza)