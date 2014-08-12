Aug 12 Network equipment maker JDS Uniphase Corp
forecast first-quarter adjusted revenue and profit
below market expectations, sending its shares down as much as
7.6 percent in extended trading.
On an adjusted basis, the company expects profit to range
between 8 cents and 12 cents per share on net revenue of
$405-$425 million in the first quarter ending Sept. 27.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 14 cents per
share on revenue of $440.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
JDS Uniphase makes instruments and testing tools to deploy
and optimize communications equipment and broadband networks for
customers such as AT&T Inc, Time Warner Cable Inc
and Verizon Communications Inc.
The company also reported better-than-expected
fourth-quarter revenue, largely helped by growth in its network
service and optical products businesses.
(Reporting By Subrat Patnaik; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)