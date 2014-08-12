(Adds analyst comment)
By Subrat Patnaik
Aug 12 Network equipment maker JDS Uniphase Corp
forecast first-quarter adjusted revenue and profit
below market expectations, sending the company's shares down as
much as 7.6 percent in extended trading.
The weak forecast is a result of order delays in the
company's network service business, its largest, because of a
spate of consolidations, UBS Equities analyst Amitabh Passi
said.
Other network gear makers, too, are facing delays in orders
as telecom and cable service providers hold back on spending
while they work their way through a wave of mergers and
acquisitions.
AT&T Inc $48.5 billion bid for DirecTV and
Comcast Corp's $45.2 billion offer for Time Warner
Cable Inc are awaiting regulatory approvals in the
United States.
Last month, rival Juniper Networks Inc forecast
revenue and profit below analysts' expectations for the ongoing
quarter, citing delays in closing the sale of its routing
devices to some customers in North America.
JDS Uniphase said that on an adjusted basis, it expects
profit to range between 8 cents and 12 cents per share on net
revenue of $405-$425 million in the first quarter ending Sept.
27.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 14 cents per
share on revenue of $440.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
JDS Uniphase makes instruments and testing tools to deploy
and optimize communications equipment and broadband networks for
customers such as AT&T Inc, Time Warner Cable Inc
and Verizon Communications Inc.
For the fourth quarter ended June 28, the company reported
better-than-expected revenue and adjusted profit, largely helped
by growth in its network service and optical products
businesses.
Net loss attributable to JDS Uniphase was $25.4 million, or
11 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $92.5 million,
or 38 cents per share, a year earlier, when the company
benefited from a tax gain.
On an adjusted basis, JDS Uniphase earned 14 cents per
share.
Revenue rose to $448.6 million from $421.3 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 13 cents per
share on revenue of $436.8 million.
Shares of the company closed at $11.91 on the Nasdaq on
Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Lehar Maan; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Feroze Jamal)