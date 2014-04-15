BRIEF-Chengdu Hongqi Chain to pay FY 2016 annual div on April 25
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.19 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on April 24, for FY 2016
LONDON, April 15 JD Sports Fashion Plc
* Full year revenue rose 5.7 percent to 1.33 billion stg
* Final dividend up 3 percent to 22.65 pence per share
* Total dividend 27.1 pence per share
* Fy profit before tax and exceptional items 76.99 million stg, up 27.3 percent
* Outdoor business delivered a breakeven result (before exceptional items) in second half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, April 19 Hyundai's China joint venture is facing "severe challenge" due to a complex political and economic environment and tough local competition, the firm's chairman said on Wednesday, amid a political stand-off between China and South Korea.