MLN STG * JD SPORTS FASHION - INITIAL LOSS OF £10 MLN IN BLACKS BUSINESS FROM CRITICAL LACK OF STOCK AND UNSUSTAINABLE COST BASE * JD SPORTS FASHION - LIKE FOR LIKE SALES FOR THE 26 WEEK PERIOD IN UK AND IRELAND COMBINED CORE RETAIL SEGMENTS UP 1.1 PCT * JD SPORTS FASHION PLC - WELL POSITIONED TO DELIVER RESULTS THAT ARE WITHIN THE RANGE OF CURRENT EXPECTATIONS