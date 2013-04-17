LONDON, April 17 British retailer JD Sport
Fashion posted a 20 percent fall in full-year profit as
operating losses from its Blacks Leisure acquisition weighed on
the group.
JD, which sells clothing and footwear from brands including
Nike and Adidas, on Wednesday said profit
before tax and exceptional items for the year fell to 60.5
million pounds ($92.5 million) in the 53 weeks to February 2, in
line with analyst forecasts.
Last year the firm paid 20 million pounds to bring outdoor
clothing retailer Blacks Leisure out of administration and has
been busy pulling the business into shape since.
JD said its outdoor stores posted an operating loss of 14.9
million pounds during the year, but a new management team had
started to improve the unit's performance.
British retailers have been battling inflation, subdued
wages growth and government austerity measures leading to
tightened household budgets.
The company's core sports stores delivered like-for-like
growth of 2.5 percent during the year and was up 1.9 percent in
the 9 weeks to April 6, it said.
Group revenue rose 18.8 percent to 1.26 billion pounds.
"Whilst the board recognises that recent acquisition
activity has impacted on short-term returns, it remains
confident that the group is well positioned to deliver earnings
growth and increased shareholder returns over the longer term,"
said executive chairman Peter Cowgill.
The company paid increased the total dividend by 4 percent
to 26.30 pence a share.
Shares in the FTSE 250 listed group, which have fallen 7
percent in the last month, closed at 742 pence on Tuesday,
valuing the business at 348 million pounds.