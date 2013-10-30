Oct 30 JDS Uniphase Corp reported a 2 percent rise in first-quarter revenue, driven by higher demand for its products from network-gear makers.

Net revenue rose to $429 million in the quarter ended Sept. 28, from $420.9 million a year earlier.

JDS reported a profit of $0.3 million, or breakevern per share, compared with a loss of $11.6 million, or 5 cents per share.

JDS makes instruments and test tools to deploy and optimize communications equipment and broadband networks for customers such as AT&T Inc, Time Warner Cable Inc and Verizon Communications Inc.

It also supplies equipment to network-gear makers such as Cisco Systems Inc.