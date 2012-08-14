Aug 14 JDS Uniphase Corp's quarterly
results beat analysts' estimates on strong demand for its
products used in broadband networks, sending its shares up 4
percent after the bell.
The company recorded a loss of $24.3 million, or 10 cents
per share, for the fourth quarter.
Excluding items, the company made a profit of 15 cents per
share.
Revenue fell about 7 percent to $439.3 million from a year
earlier.
Analysts on an average were expecting a loss of 12 cents per
share on revenue of $422.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company were up 4 percent at $11.15 in
extended trade. They closed at $10.68 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.