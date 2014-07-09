BRIEF-Vietnam's Vingroup says Q1 net profit drops 54 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit drops 54 percent y/y to 593 billion dong ($26.1 million)
LONDON, July 9 J D Wetherspoon Plc
* For 10 weeks to 6 July 2014, like-for-like sales increased by 4.9 percent,
* In year to date (49 weeks to 6 july 2014), like-for-like sales increased by 5.4 percent
* Sales have been slightly weaker during world cup
* Operating margin, in 10 weeks to 6 July 2014, was 8.1 percent, in line with 8.1 percent year-to-date
* In next financial year, we expect operating margin to be in region of 7.7 percent to 8.1 percent
* Although sales have slowed in recent weeks, company remains confident of a reasonable outcome in current financial year
SAN FRANCISCO, April 28 Amazon.com Inc's ventures far beyond online retail, from cloud computing to movie making, are raising questions among corporate strategy experts about its focus.