BRIEF-Blackcow Food to pay no div for FY 2016
April 10 Blackcow Food Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/s0fRUl Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Sept 13 J D Wetherspoon PLC : * FY profit before tax and exceptional items £76.9M (2012: £72.4M) * Like-for-like sales +5.8% * Six weeks to 8 September 2013, like-for-like sales increased by 3.6% * Last fortnight like-for-like sales were 2.5% - this level may be an indicator
April 10 Blackcow Food Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/s0fRUl Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SYDNEY, April 10 A cyclone that left a trail of destruction in northeast Australia and New Zealand has also damaged one of the few healthy sections of the Great Barrier Reef to have escaped large-scale bleaching, scientists said on Monday.