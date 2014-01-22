Jan 22 J D Wetherspoon PLC : * For the first 12 weeks of the second quarter like-for-like sales increased by

6.7% * Total sales up by 10.6%. * Expect the operating margin for the half year ending 26 January 2014, to be

around 8.1% * Estimate an operating margin in the region of 8.1% to 8.3% for this financial

year *