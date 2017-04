March 14 J D Wetherspoon PLC : * H1 profit before tax and exceptional items increased by 8.5% to £37.8 million

* In the six weeks to 9 March 2014, like-for-like sales increased by 6.7% * Company continues to expect to achieve a reasonable outcome in the current

financial year * In the 26 weeks ended 26 January 2014, like-for-like sales increased by 5.2% * H1 operating margin was 8.2% (2013: 8.3%). *