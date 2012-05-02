* Q3 like-for-like sales up 2 pct, total sales rise 8.4 pct

* Operating margin before exceptionals 8.1 pct

* Slightly more cautious about outcome for the year

* Says cost pressures from govt legislation main challenge

LONDON, May 2 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon Plc said higher costs from a tough tax regime in Britain left it cautious on full-year prospects, even as it reported a rise in third-quarter sales.

"The main challenges for the company, in this financial year of 53 trading weeks, will be the continuing cost pressures resulting from government legislation, including recent increases in excise duty, business rates and carbon tax," the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company, which has over 800 pubs across Britain, said its total tax bill in the current financial year would be about half a billion pounds, up nearly 50 million pounds ($81.1 million) from last year.

"All of the economic benefits of our expansion are currently being levied by the government as taxes - an unsustainable situation," added the firm, which expects to open around 40 pubs this year and a further 20 to 30 in 2012/13.

Chairman Tim Martin, who founded Wetherspoon with the opening of a single London pub in 1979, had said in March the company was re-evaluating its strategy in the wake of increases to excise duty, business rates and carbon tax. At the time, Martin did not rule out the prospect of the pubs firm scrapping expansion plans altogether.

During the third-quarter, like-for-like sales for the 13 weeks to April 22 were up 2 percent, while total company sales rose 8.4 percent.

Wetherspoon said operating margin during the period was 8.1 percent, down from 9.3 percent in the first half. The company expects margins to improve in the final quarter, but warned that second-half margins would still be lower than the first half.

"We continue to be slightly more cautious about the potential outcome for the current financial year," the group said.

The company is currently expected to post a full-year pretax profit of 67.4 million pounds, on sales of 1.2 billion pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

Shares in the company closed at 408.4 pence on Tuesday.