LONDON Jan 22 British pub chain JD Wetherspoon
said preparations for expansion would keep margins under
pressure this year as it reported accelerating sales growth in
its second quarter.
The firm, which has grown to over 880 pubs on the back of
popular value-led food and drinks deals, said on Wednesday sales
at pubs open over a year rose 6.7 percent in the first 12 weeks
of its second quarter to Jan. 19, up from a 3.7 percent
first-quarter rise.
Total sales including new pubs rose 10.6 percent.
Wetherspoon said its operating margin had fallen 20 basis
points to 8.1 percent in the period, due to investment in areas
such as IT, training and staff as it extends its food offering
and prepares to open more pubs.
Operating margin for the full-year was now expected to be
between 8.1 and 8.3 percent, the firm said, having previously
guided to 8.3 percent. The margin was 8.7 percent in 2012-13.
In November Wetherspoon increased its guidance for new pub
openings for the 2013-14 financial year from 30 to between 40
and 50 due to a number of recent acquisitions.
The firm, which opened its first motorway services pub on
Tuesday off the M40 in Beaconsfield, south east England, also
plans to open its first pubs in Ireland in 2014.
Shares in the firm closed at 789 pence on Tuesday, up 58
percent on a year ago, valuing the business at almost 990
million pounds ($1.63 billion).