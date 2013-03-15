LONDON, March 15 J D Wetherspoon PLC : * H1 profit before tax and exceptional items 34.8 million STG (2012: 35.8

million STG) * Revenue up 10 percent to 626.4 million STG (2012: 569.4 million STG) * H1 like-for-like sales up 6.9 percent, up 7.3 percent in 6 wks to March 10 * J d wetherspoon company continues to aim for a reasonable outcome in

the current financial year * Now expect to open around 30 pubs in this financial year