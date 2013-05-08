LONDON May 8 J D Wetherspoon PLC : * Q3 like-for-like sales up 6.3 percent, total sales up 9.3 percent * Jd wetherspoon expects lower lfl sales in Q4 than the 6.7 percent for

the year so far, given Q4 sales last year were 6.1 percent * Jd wetherspoon operating margin in Q3 was 8.5 percent versus 8.3

percent in H1, expects tax and input costs will continue to rise * Jd wetherspoon intends to open 20 to 25 pubs in the following

financial year * Jd wetherspoon company continues to aim for a reasonable outcome in

the current financial year