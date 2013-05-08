BRIEF-Seafarms Group seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market regarding a proposed capital raising transaction that is material to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON May 8 J D Wetherspoon PLC : * Q3 like-for-like sales up 6.3 percent, total sales up 9.3 percent * Jd wetherspoon expects lower lfl sales in Q4 than the 6.7 percent for
the year so far, given Q4 sales last year were 6.1 percent * Jd wetherspoon operating margin in Q3 was 8.5 percent versus 8.3
percent in H1, expects tax and input costs will continue to rise * Jd wetherspoon intends to open 20 to 25 pubs in the following
financial year * Jd wetherspoon company continues to aim for a reasonable outcome in
the current financial year
MEXICO CITY, May 30 Mexican restaurant operator Alsea said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with U.S. investment firm General Atlantic to sell its minority stake in Grupo Axo, a company that operates fashion brands.