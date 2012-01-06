Jan 6 Drugstore chain Jean Coutu Group Inc's quarterly profit rose 5.9 percent helped in part by new store openings.

Third-quarter net profit rose to C$51.7 million, or 23 Canadian cents a share, from C$48.8 million, or 21 Canadian cents a year ago.

Revenue, for the Longueuil, Quebec-based company, rose 2.8 percent to C$700.1 million.

Sales at established stores, a key measure for retailers, rose 2.6 percent.