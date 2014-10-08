(Adds details, share close)
Oct 8 Canadian pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group
Inc reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly revenue as
an increase in the number of franchised stores helped offset the
impact of higher sales of generic drugs.
Prices of generics are generally lower than branded drugs as
companies compete to sell medicines that are essentially
interchangeable.
Price-controls for generic drugs, aimed at cutting costs for
government and private health programs, have also hurt Jean
Coutu and rivals such as Shoppers Drug Mart, owned by Loblaw
companies
Jean Coutu has been adding small-sized stores and adding new
products, especially to its private label brands.
Generic drugs accounted for 68.1 percent of prescriptions in
the second quarter, compared with 67.2 percent, a year earlier,
Jean Coutu said on Wednesday.
Gross sales of Pro Doc generic drugs rose to C$48.1 million
($43 million) in the quarter ended Aug. 30, from C$44.6 million
a year earlier.
Same-store sales rose 2.4 percent in the quarter, compared
with a 0.1 percent fall a year earlier.
Revenue rose to C$674.4 million from C$653.8 million.
Net profit fell to C$53.6 million, or 28 Canadian cents per
share, in the quarter ended Aug. 30, from C$208.2 million, or 99
Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The Longueuil, Quebec-based company had a gain of C$158.3
million related to the investment in drugstore chain Rite Aid
Corp a year earlier.
Up to Tuesday's close, Jean Coutu's stock had risen more
than 34.5 percent in the past 12 months, outperforming the
TSX-Toronto Stock Exchange 300 Composite Index's 18
percent increase.
($1 = 1.11 Canadian dollar)
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)