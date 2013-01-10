Jan 10 Canadian pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group Inc reported a 10 percent rise in third-quarter profit as sales at its generic drug manufacturing subsidiary, Pro Doc, rose.

Net profit for the quarter rose to C$56.2 million ($56.93 million), or 26 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$51.2 million, or 23 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Longueuil, Quebec-based company said revenue rose 2 percent to C$716.6 million. ()