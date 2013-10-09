* 2nd-qtr adjusted earnings C$0.24/shr vs est. C$0.25
* Same-store sales fall 0.1 pct
* Stock falls as much as 6 pct
(Adds CEO comments, details on share buyback and dividend,
industry background, analyst comment, updates stock price)
By Sneha Banerjee and Solarina Ho
Oct 9 Canadian pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group
Inc reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on
Wednesday, hurt by ongoing regulations that have capped the
prices companies can charge for generic drugs.
The results sent shares down as much as 6 percent, though
the shares pared some of the losses by afternoon.
Government-imposed price controls for generic drugs, aimed
at cutting costs for government and private health programs,
have hurt Jean Coutu and rivals such as Shoppers Drug Mart Corp
, which is being acquired by Loblaw Co Ltd.
The C$12.4 billion ($11.93 billion) Loblaw-Shoppers deal,
spurred by increasing competition in the Canadian retail
landscape, has also sparked questions about how industry
consolidation could affect Jean Coutu.
Jean Coutu executives reiterated their interest in expanding
in Ontario and other provinces, adding that any acquisitions
would likely be minor, such as buying independent drug stores.
"The dust hasn't settled yet. It will," said CEO Francois
Coutu, referring to a wave of industry consolidation. "And for
us, being a drugstore operator I think we have to seize an
opportunity eventually, and like I said, we have the capital."
"We have the will also to expand," said Francois Coutu,
speaking on a conference call. "It just has to be done in the
right way. If it is not this year, well, we will be patient."
Late on Tuesday evening, the company also announced a share
buyback plan for 22 million shares and declared a one-time
special dividend of 50 Canadian cents.
"In our view, while the return of capital to shareholders is
a positive, it points to limited acquisition opportunities
available to the company," said Derek Dley, an analyst with
Canaccord Genuity. "This, coupled with what were essentially
flat year over year earnings results during Q2/F14, suggests a
low-growth environment for Jean Coutu looking forward."
The company also said it is assessing the impact of Target
Corp on its business. The U.S. retailer, which opened
its first Canadian stores this year, also runs in-store
pharmacies and began operating in Quebec this fall.
Québec-based Jean Coutu, which operates 411 franchised
stores in Québec, New Brunswick and Ontario, said 67.2 percent
of prescriptions were for generics during the fiscal second
quarter ended Aug. 31, up from 61 percent a year earlier.
The company said the difficult regulatory environment hurt
sales and that the introduction of new generic drugs cut retail
pharmacy sales growth by 2.2 percent in the last quarter, while
the price reduction of the generic drugs trimmed it by another
1.1 percent.
Revenue fell slightly to C$653.8 million ($633 million) from
C$658.7 million a year earlier. Same-store sales, a key measure
for retailers, fell marginally, compared with a 2.6 percent rise
a year earlier.
Net profit rose to C$208.2 million, or 99 Canadian cents per
share, for the three months ended Aug. 31, from C$51.2 million,
or 23 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding gains from the sale of its stake in drugstore
chain Rite Aid Corp in July, Jean Coutu earned 24
Canadian cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of 25
Canadian cents per share on revenue of $651.60 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Jean Coutu shares were down 3.7 percent at C$18.21 on
Wednesday afternoon in Toronto, off an earlier low at C$17.73.
($1 = $1.0398 Canadian)
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore and Solarina Ho in
Toronto; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Matthew Lewis)